Rigby band Anyone Awake to begin 40-day national tour

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Anyone Awake is a local band from Rigby that will be hitting the road in two days for their "I Meant What I Said" tour.

They will be stopping at 17 different locations across the nation over the next 40 days.

"We'll be gone for 40 days," Cassius Moore, the band's vocalist and rhythm guitar player, said. "We won't have a home or a consistent bed for more than a night or two. And we're going to go see the world as far as New York, Toronto, Orlando, Texas, Omaha, and that's just to name a few."

The band began when a group of BYU-Idaho students discovered their shared passion for music. They started out in 2023 and have since gained over 15,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Now that they are officially off on their first tour, they feel grateful to all of the supportive people surrounding them.

"This is a lame answer," Seth Chamberlain, the band's drummer, said. "But we've just spent so long on social media, like having people like, 'we want to see you' and I'm just so excited to go to all of them and to meet people because, it's just so cool to finally meet people that you've made a difference in their life."

The support isn't just from online fans but local Idahoans who are excited to see some of their own taking to the limelight.

"There's a thing called McMidnight in Rexburg and I was there and my friend stood on one of the tables and was like shouting, 'this guy is going on tour!'," Jeff DeSoto, the bands lead guitarist, recounted. "Then everybody was like clapping and getting excited for us. So it's definitely crazy that just random people that you run into will show support, because it is like we're doing something that could potentially be pretty monumental for this area in Idaho. I've been like really just like shocked at the support in the community."

Here is a link to their website, if you are interested in purchasing tickets or checking out their latest album.