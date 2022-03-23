Skip to Content
Vallow-Daybell Coverage
By
March 22, 2022 6:07 PM
Published 9:14 AM

Chad Daybell appears in court Wednesday

Chad Daybell appeared in court March 23
KIFI
Chad Daybell appeared in court via Zoom on March 23.
Chad Daybell, Jim Archibald, John Prior, Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood and Judge Boyce appear in court March 23
KIFI
Chad Daybell, Jim Archibald, John Prior, Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood and Judge Boyce appear in court via Zoom on March 23.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell is scheduled to be in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Steven W. Boyce.

You can watch the hearing below.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

Vallow-Daybell Coverage
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content