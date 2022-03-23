Chad Daybell appears in court Wednesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell is scheduled to be in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Steven W. Boyce.

You can watch the hearing below.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.