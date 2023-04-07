Jury set in Lori Vallow-Daybell trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A jury has been seated in the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell.

There are 10 men and eight women on the jury that will decide her fate.

Judge Steven Boyce started the peremptory strike phase of the jury selection Friday at 9:00 a.m. The process went quickly with Lori Vallow-Daybell being very active in the process and speaking frequently with her attorneys.

By 10:05 a.m., the jury had been selected.

Judge Boyce then addressed the jury on their duties as well as things they are not allowed to do now that they have been selected.

Opening statements begin in Ada County on Monday.

Judge Boyce also admonished the jury with comments about this specific case, he said, “A tremendous amount of time and effort has gone into selecting you. We all have confidence that each one of you will be able to do the job.”

All 12 jurors will be seated for the entire trial, and it is not until deliberation we will know which ones are the alternates.

The judge also joked their job is very important and to please take care of themselves. He said, “If you have dangerous hobbies please put them off until the end of the trial.”

He continued saying in all seriousness most importantly, please heed the instruction about not looking things up on the internet.

“This is a very high-profile case and will be headline news the entire time the trial is going on. It is up to you to make sure you avoid it.”

We will be able to bring you coverage of opening statements on Monday. Linda Larsen was one of very few people that were able to get into the courtroom.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.