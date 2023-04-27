FBI forensic investigator breaks down Tylee Ryan autopsy

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Lori Vallow-Daybell trial began Thursday with the continued testimony of forensic anthropologist Dr. Angi Christensen. Dr. Christensen resumed explaining her findings in the autopsy of Tylee Ryan.

They presented photographs from the autopsy, including broken sections and fragments of the pelvis and limbs. Some sections of Tylee’s bones had thermal damage indicating the body had been partially burned.

Dr. Christensen said she found sharp alterations or trauma in the pelvic and lumbar regions inconsistent with typical dismemberment.

She explains, “Sharp trauma refers to trauma which was imparted by an object with a small surface area.”

FBI investigator Douglas Halepaska then took the stand. Halepaska has worked for 13 years as a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks unit in Quantico. Before that, he received two and a half years of training under the direct supervision of a senior qualified examiner.

Halepaska says he used silicone to make castings of different items in the autopsy to get a better look at the tool marks or damage. Prosecutors asked Halepaska to break down the findings of his autopsy focusing mainly on the remains of Tylee’s pelvic region.

Halepaska pointed out regions of the bones that were chopped and stabbed by some type of tool in the dismembering.

“I wasn’t able to identify any particular tool, but there were tool types I was able to speculate caused those marks…” said Halepaska pointing to sections of damage. “In this type of chopping type action, it’d be from a bladed tool such as a cleaver, a machete or a hatchet.”

On another segment of bone, Halepaska points out the unique damage that pushed material from parts of the bone. He says “It indicates that there may have been some serrated teeth on the blade.”

Halepaska clarifies that damage was unique to some section of the bones, indicating a different tool was used to dismember or damage different parts.

Prosecutors then ask him to explain the damage on the outer region of the hip.

“There were soot marks along the bone,” Halepaska said. “So part of the bone was damaged, I believe with fire.”

Chad Daybell allegedly taught that possessed person’s bodies needed to be dismantled and burned.

John Thomas indicated he would again conduct cross examination for the defense. The court then broke for a mid-morning break.

We will continue to update the story as the day continues.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.