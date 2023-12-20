Judge denies Chad Daybell’s motion to remove death penalty

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A judge says Chad Daybell could be sentenced to death if he found guilty of murder, according to court documents.

Daybell's attorneys filed two motions last month requesting Judge Steven W. Boyce to strike the death penalty as a potential sentence.

On Wednesday, both motions were denied.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell were charged as co-defendants in the deaths of Vallow-Daybell's children and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

In addition to charges of conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder, he faces two counts of insurance fraud and one count of grand theft.

In Vallow-Daybell's trial, the death penalty was taken off the table due to a late discovery submission by the prosecution.

But in Chad's case, the judge responded by saying, "Daybell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell, a crime punishable by death that Vallow was not charged with."

Vallow-Daybell was found guilty in May.

She is now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona for the deaths of her former husband and an attempted shooting of her nieces ex-husband.

