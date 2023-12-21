Judge orders release of Tylee Ryan’s body to family members

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Judge Steven W. Boyce has ordered the remains of Tylee Ryan to be turned over to her family.

The 16-year old's remains were found burned and buried on Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County back in 2020.

Up until now, the State of Idaho has maintained custody of her remains.

Her brother, JJ Vallow, was also found dead on the property. The 7-year-old's body was released to family back in October.

Their mother, Lori Vallow-Daybell is serving life sentences for the murders.

Chad Daybell is also facing murder charges.

His trial is expected to start in April in Ada County.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.