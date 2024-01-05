Lori Vallow-Daybell’s Arizona trial pushed back

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell's Arizona trial, which was set for April, is now vacated.

A judge recently granted the state's motion to designate the case as "complex."

A new trial date must be within 270 days of Vallow-Daybell's arraignment which was in early December.

She was found guilty in Idaho in May for the murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

She was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

