Prior files motion to withdraw from Daybell case

FREMONT COUNT, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell may need a new team to represent him during his murder trial.

Daybell's attorney, Jon Prior, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

In court documents filed he said, "Mr. Daybell does not have the ability to pay for counsel‘s continued services and Mr. Daybell seeks the appointment of two capital qualified attorneys to represent him in this matter."

The court records show a hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Madison County Courthouse.

Judge Steve W. Boyce will hear the arguments on the motion.

Daybell is charged with the murder of his wife's two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and his former wife, Tammy Daybell, along with other charges.

