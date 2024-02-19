Chad Daybell’s lawyer asks for delay in upcoming trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Could the upcoming trial of Chad Daybell in Ada County be delayed again?

His lawyer John Prior asked the court on January 31 for more time because of scientific evidence recently revealed or that the evidence he claims is new be omitted from trial which is scheduled to start April 1.

The prosecution responded last week by objecting to the motion.

They said they're unsure what items Prior refers to since he didn't list them. So they only assume he is referring to items found in an FBI report prepared for the Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office in Arizona that is part of the case against Chad's wife Lori Vallow-Daybell, pictures of fingerprints of Alex Cox, and an FBI report intended to be used in Chad's trial.

Prosecutors argue they will not use the information from Arizona during the upcoming trial and that most of the other information is already part of the evidence submitted in the Idaho case.

Chad Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s two children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and murder in the death of his former wife Tammy Daybell.