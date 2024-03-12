Deputy Idaho Attorney General to assist prosecution in Chad Daybell trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The murder trial of Chad Daybell is set to start April 1 in Ada County, and when it does, there will be a new attorney helping the prosecution.

Judge Steven W. Boyce recently approved a request by the state to have Deputy Idaho Attorney General Ingrid Batey assigned to it team.

Daybell is facing a murder charge for the death of his wife Tammy Daybell and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of his current wife Lori Vallow-Daybell's children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow-Daybell was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for similar charges last year. She is currently in an Arizona jail on two charges of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of her estranged husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

