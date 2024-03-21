Skip to Content
Vallow-Daybell Coverage

Chad Daybell arrives in Boise ahead of murder trial

Chad Daybell was booked into the Ada County Jail from Fremont County on March 21, 2024.
Ada County Jail
Chad Daybell was booked into the Ada County Jail from Fremont County on March 21, 2024.
By
today at 4:58 PM
Published 5:19 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell was booked in the Ada County Jail in preparation for his upcoming murder trial.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, were charged in the deaths of Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell. Daybell also faces two counts of insurance fraud and one count of grand theft.

Daybell was transferred from the Fremont County to the Ada County Jail Thursday.

His new inmate photo was posted on the county's inmate list.

Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Daybell could be sentenced to death if he is convicted.

Article Topic Follows: Vallow-Daybell Coverage

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content