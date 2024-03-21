Chad Daybell arrives in Boise ahead of murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell was booked in the Ada County Jail in preparation for his upcoming murder trial.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, were charged in the deaths of Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell. Daybell also faces two counts of insurance fraud and one count of grand theft.

Daybell was transferred from the Fremont County to the Ada County Jail Thursday.

His new inmate photo was posted on the county's inmate list.

Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Daybell could be sentenced to death if he is convicted.