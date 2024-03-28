New order issued in Chad Daybell trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The countdown is on to the Chad Daybell murder trial.

Now, a judge has issued a silence order for counsel.

Court documents say the non-dissemination order comes after counsel for the defense interviewed with a reporter.

The interview was broadcasted to the public during the time that unbiased jurors are being sought.

The court orders attorneys for any party in the case or any attorney who has previously represented any party in the case are prohibited from making extra judicial statements.

That includes evidence, character or any opinion.

Jury selection begins Monday.

The court says questionnaires for prospective jurors have been completed. Those individuals have been asked to avoid any further media coverage.

