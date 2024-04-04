52 jurors selected in Chad Daybell trial; Court continues Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - 52 potential jurors have been selected so far in the trial for Chad Daybell.

The men and women were chosen from a pool of about 2,000.

Beginning Friday, they could move to the strike phase.

The prosecution and the defense will take turns selecting which jurors they think will be the most favorable to their case.

Each side gets 16 challenges.

In the end, there will be 18 people, 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday. You can watch it below.

If Judge Steven Boyce does what he did in Lori Vallow-Daybell's case, opening arguments could begin Monday. Local News 8's Linda Larsen will be in Boise for complete coverage.

