Final stage of jury selection to begin in Chad Daybell’s trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The final stage of jury selection Chad Daybell's trial are happening Monday.

All 57 jurors who were approved last week will come into the courtroom for the peremptory challenge phase.

This is when each side can eliminate jurors without needing to give a reason.

This elimination process is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and take about an hour.

There will also be no live stream of court Monday.

Our Linda Larsen is heading to Boise to bring us full coverage of the court proceedings.

