Opening arguments in Chad Daybell trial set to begin Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Opening arguments in the first degree murder case against Chad Daybell is set for Wednesday morning.

Daybell is charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

There has been very little media presence in the courtroom so far in the jury selection phase of the trial, but that will not be the case Wednesday.

Linda Larsen is in Boise and is seeing big live trucks and national media presence as well as some local journalists.

We are expecting a similar crowd to the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial last year.

Also present Wednesday will be Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of one of the victims.

Larry Woodcock arrives at the Fremont County Jail for Lori Vallow-Daybell's sentencing on July 31, 2023.

He says he thinks that we will see some new evidence in this case.

"There's 12 terabyte of information. I think the information that they are going to use on Chad's trial was held back possibly. Any new information for Chad's trial," Woodcock said. "Having absorbed the information that was presented in Lori's trial and seeing the outcome of that trial, I think more than satisfies Kay and I as to how this trial is going to go."

Daybell's trial continues with opening arguments starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. You can watch it below.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.