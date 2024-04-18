Melanie Gibb testifies in Chad Daybell Trial Day 6

WATCH LIVE DAY 6:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Melanie Gibb took the stand Thursday to testify in at the Chad Daybell murder trial. Gibb is the former best friend of Lori Vallow.

Gibb testified Lori and Chad met for the first time at a conference in St. George, Utah.

Gibb said they were focused on each other. She said they talked about multiple lives and that Chad and Lori had been together.



Lindsey Blake, prosecutor: "But when you talked to her about her conversation with Chad at that conference, she told you Chad gave her some additional information."

Gibb: "That's right."

Blake: "Did she say anything regarding what Chad and told her about she and Chad?"

Gibb: "That they had been married in previous probation? "

Blake: "Did Lori seem receptive of that information? "

Gibb: “She did. "

At the time of the conference, Chad and Lori were both still married to other people.

Chad began telling Lori about light and dark spirits and how evil spirits can possess people.





Blake: "At some point, did she talk to you more about what it meant? If the evil spirit came in, like where the actual person went."

Gibb: "So, when a dark spirit would take over, the original spirit of the person would go into the spirit world."

Blake: "And that's what she originally told you."

Gibb: "That's right."

Blake: "And did she tell you she received that information from Chad?"

Gibb: "Yes."

In the afternoon, Defense Lawyer John Prior cross-examinated. This story will be updated later Thursday night.

Testimony continues Friday morning.