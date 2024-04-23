Brandon Bordeaux takes stand at Chad Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Five witnesses took the stand on Tuesday for day 9 of the Chad Daybell Trial.

The day started with more testimony from David Warwick, a former friend of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.

He finished his testimony talking about how manipulative Chad was, calling him a con man.

Warwick: “He was manipulative.”

Rob Wood, Prosecutor: “Can you explain what you meant to Detective Hermosillo when you use the word manipulative?

Warwick: “Like when you get people's confidence. And then he uses that confidence for his favor.”

The state then called Brandon Bordeaux to the stand. He was married to Lori Vallow's niece, Melanie Pulaski, for ten years. He talked about having a loving Christian relationship and raising a family with his wife until her beliefs began to change. He said she became more radical when she became involved with Lori's fringe group. Her involvement led to their divorce.

After that, he describes the day that he was shot at in Arizona by Alex Cox, Lori's brother.

Bordeaux: “And like the Jeep was parked with its like bumper basically on the van. And it just looked at the place. It had a Texas license plate. There was no tire on the back of the jeep. The window opened up and I saw a gun and a silencer and I just I mean, my window shattered. I heard a bang, you know, all kind of in the same amount of time. And my immediate thought was just I'm getting shot at. And I instead of turning my wheel into my driveway, I just pushed the gas and drove straight.”

The police investigation eventually led officers to find that Jeep identified as one that Tylee had owned. It had been moved to Rexburg when Lori, Alex and the children moved here.

Brandon said he found out the children were missing. On June 9th, of 2020, he got a call informing him of the discovery of their bodies on Chad Daybell's property.

Brandon then went to Rexburg. He was the one who identified JJ's body.

Wood: “How did they have you identify him?”

Bordeaux: He showed me some pictures of him deceased. Asked me if that was JJ, and I said, yeah.

We also heard from a Gilbert, Arizona police officer and two more police officers from Fremont County.

One of them was the deputy called to the scene when Chad Daybell reported his wife Tammy had died.

The 911 call was played for the jury to hear.

The trial continues Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

