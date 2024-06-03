Family and law enforcement plan to move forward after Chad Daybell’s trial

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been two days since Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow.

Thursday's guilty verdict was the first step toward closure and healing for many of the people involved.

"I have so much respect for y'all for this courthouse, because we saw justice," said JJ's grandpa Larry Woodcock. "Equal, honest and righteous."

But as Tylee's brother Colby Ryan says, the path towards healing and closure will be difficult for everyone who lost someone in this case.

"I think this concludes this chapter of this part," said Ryan. "We have to live with the fact that we're not going to have the people we love in our lives anymore. But I want to honor them by how I live."

"We'll miss Tammy every single day of our lives," Jason Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's brother-in-law, told reporters. "But we do have some comfort knowing that we will see her again someday."

The case continues to impact prosecutors, family members, and law enforcement officers who diligently searched for the missing children.

Sergeant Chuck Kunsaitis of the Rexburg Police Department helped find the bodies of JJ and Tylee. He said the scene would stick with him forever.

"It wasn't an easy thing to do," Sargent Kunsaitis told Local News 8. "It's given a lot of heartache. There's a lot of scars that come from this, and, but we're happy that we're standing in this spot right now being able to speak for JJ, Tylee and Tammy. So that's what's most important."

"Long-term exposure to incidents like the Daybell case can take a toll on the human behind the badge," said Christa Trinchera of the Chaplins of Idaho.

"They have to stuff all that down while they're on the job, and it begins to come to the surface when everything is said and done," Trinchera said. "So it's important that they get with, a certified therapist or with a chaplain to begin to process through those emotions and feelings, not keep them bottled up inside. we need to process through in a healthy manner. We need to help the human behind the badge. Deal with the pressures of the job."

Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball, who was a detective on the case at the time of the murders, said during the initial investigation, several officers took advantage of opportunities for therapy provided by the city.

Lori Vallow's son, Colby Ryan, says he plans on moving forward by focusing on honoring his family by how he lives.

Sargent Kunsaitis says he wants to take some time off with his family and just ride his motorcycle.