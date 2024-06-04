‘The whole thing was beyond horrific’: Chad Daybell jurors reflect on triple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (KTVB) — Six jurors in Chad Daybell's murder trial shared their experiences with KTVB after sentencing him to death over the weekend. They found the doomsday author guilty of murder, conspiracy and insurance fraud after the prosecution presented an "overwhelming amount of evidence."

"Whether they deserve it or not, it's not any easy thing to do," Roy, juror #5 said.

"It was very emotional," Daynna, juror #12 said. "When I think about it, I'm sure all these guys think the same, knowing that you are one of 12 ... one of 18 that condemned someone basically to death. That's a heavy burden to live the rest of your life."

The jurors decided the state proved at least one aggravating factor: were the murders especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity? Did he commit the murders for financial gain?

"He had no regard for human life," Daynna said. "It didn't matter to him. And he had no remorse the whole time."

The jurors deliberated Chad's sentence for about eight hours. The one alternate juror KTVB talked to said his fate would be the same no matter who were the 12 deliberating jurors.

"We made sure that we went through this as thoroughly as possible because, again, all of us had to wake up Sunday morning and be comfortable with what happened," Steve, juror #10, said.

One of the jurors said she was disappointed Chad did not plea for his life during the sentencing phase. Another said the defense was given every opportunity to try and convince jurors to give him life in prison instead.

During the 8-week trial, the state called more than 60 witnesses; the defense called about a dozen. A lot of the evidence was graphic; much of the testimony emotional.

"I got very angry," Tracie, juror #11 said. "Especially the more you heard, the evidence of what emails he sent, what text he sent, what he said about children that weren't even his ... that he needed to raise the pain and turn up the dark. And it was like this is unbelievable that this person is that much of a narcissist to think he was the Holy Ghost; that he was the right hand of God."

Witnesses told the jurors how Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell thought they were responsible for deciding who lives and dies, including Tammy, JJ and Tylee.

"April 11 of 2024, I will never forget," Steve said. "It's the first day we saw the bodies, and that'll never leave my mind."

The jurors said they will not know the full impact of the trial for a while. It could hit tomorrow, in a week, in a year. To help them process what they saw and heard, the state will reimburse counseling services.

An Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson said he is on death row at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.

The Idaho Supreme Court automatically reviews any death penalty sentences. Chad could also appeal and claim ineffective counsel.

"If and when an execution date comes, I'm sure all of us will be together again," Daynna said. "That's going to be a heavy day for all of us."