Biden delivers remarks on Kabul airport explosion

National-World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden is set to deliver remarks on the terror attack in Kabul.

President Biden is pressing ahead with a frantic evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after attacks that killed 12 U.S. service members and wounded at least 15.

Continuing the evacuation means President Joe Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

The White House rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister and canceled a video conference with governors on incoming Afghan refugees after the Kabul attacks.