Moose kills Alaska man attempting to take photos of her newborn calves

(CNN) — A 70-year-old man was killed after he tried to take photos of a cow moose and her newborn calves near his home in southern Alaska on Sunday, authorities said.

The man, identified as Dale Chorman, was with a friend when the pair spotted a female moose and her two newborn calves in the city Homer, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

“Dale was with another adult male and they were attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves when the cow moose attacked Dale,” agency spokesperson Austin McDaniel told CNN in an email Tuesday.

An initial report says the moose charged the two men and kicked one of them. The other man was not injured, McDaniel said.

Chorman’s body was sent to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. CNN has reached out to the medical examiner for more information.

A small adult female moose can weigh up to 800 pounds and be up to 6 feet tall, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

While in the company of her calves, a female moose will not hesitate to attack should a person come near them, McDaniel said.

“Cow moose with calves are known to be relentless in their efforts to defend their calves from perceived threats.” he added.

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers encourage Alaskans to not approach moose calves to take photos or attempt to pet them as there is likely a cow moose nearby.”

Homer is about 220 miles south of Anchorage on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

