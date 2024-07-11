Benji Gregory, former child star on the 80s sitcom ‘ALF,’ dies at 46

PHOENIX (AP) — Former child actor Benji Gregory has died in central Arizona at age 46. Gregory played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom “ALF,” about a hairy alien life form. Medical examiner records show he died in metro Phoenix on June 13. Gregory’s legal name was Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg. The cause of his death is under investigation. Gregory’s sister told the New York Times that her brother’s body was found in his car in the parking lot of a bank in Peoria outside Phoenix. He apparently had gone to deposit some residual checks. His dog also died in the vehicle.

