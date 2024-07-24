10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama
Associated Press
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Ten migrants have drowned trying to cross a rushing river in Panama’s Darien Gap that borders Colombia. Panama’s National Border Service said in a statement Wednesday that the victims were swept away by a strong current and their bodies were later seen near the Indigenous community of Carreto. An agency official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case said on condition of anonymity that the drownings were believed to have occurred on July 16, but the area was so remote that they were only now able to release the information. So far this year, more than 212,000 migrants have entered Panama through the Darien.