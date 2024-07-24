Comic Con 2024: What to expect as the convention returns to San Diego

Comic-Con International, the comic book and pop culture extravaganza, is kicking off in San Diego. The convention, which draws over 130,000 fans annually, opens for a preview night Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Actors, filmmakers, comic book authors and illustrators and more are making their way to the San Diego Convention Center and the several official (and unofficial) event locations for a weekend brimming with programming. Fans can expect the weekend to be centered around Marvel, given this week’s release of the highly anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie. Several celebrities will make appearances and speak on panels, including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Slater, Lupita Nyong’o, Quinta Brunson and more.

