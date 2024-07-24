‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is here to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After years of trying and many months of feverish speculation “Deadpool & Wolverine” is here at least. The movie opens in theaters nationwide Thursday and is poised to earn at least $160 million in ticket sales. Filmmaker Shawn Levy, a friend of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been blown away by the rumors and anticipation for the team-up. Levy, in an interview with The Associated Press in April promised that no homework was required to enjoy the movie, which was inspired by classic two-handers like “Midnight Run” and “48 Hours.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.