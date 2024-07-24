New to volunteering? A how-to guide to find the right fit

Volunteering helps others out, but it also helps the volunteer. Research has shown a variety of health benefits including more positive feelings and social connections. How do you find a volunteer activity that’s a good fit for you? First, think about what your goals, skills and passions are. Are you looking to find new friends, learn something new, make a change in a specific area? Then consider when you’re available and for how much time. Be clear with the organization about how much time you can commit and what you want to be doing in that time. Talk with friends and family about organizations and causes that you could volunteer for. Or look online and at sites like VolunteerMatch.org.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.