Park rangers in Canada search for stragglers in evacuation zone of two big wildfires

GRAND PRAIRIE, Alberta (AP) — Park rangers are scouring the Canadian Rockies’ largest national park in helicopters to look for stragglers still inside despite a mass evacuation aiming to move 25,000 visitors and residents away from two large wildfires. Parks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth says searchers looking through the backcountry trails of Jasper National Park already have picked up 245 people, and they continued the search Wednesday in two helicopters. As many as 15,000 people were believed to be in the park and 10,000 in the neighboring town of Jasper late Monday when authorities issued an alert asking everyone in the area to evacuate. Residents and visitors streamed out by the thousands late Monday and into Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.