The fight to define Harris is on. And for now, Republicans are dominating Democrats on the airwaves

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris is already facing a wave of Republican-backed attack ads questioning her leadership, her progressive record and what she knew about President Joe Biden’s decline. For now, however, Democrats have yet to engage in the summertime advertising fight. Overall, Trump’s team is outspending Harris’ 25-to-1 on television and radio advertising in the period starting Monday through the end of August. That’s according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. Biden’s allies privately suggest their spending strategy will change in the coming weeks. But the current numbers highlight a dangerous imbalance for Democrats at the very moment that millions of voters are reshaping their opinions of the vice president, who has spent much of the last four years in Biden’s shadow.

