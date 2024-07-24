Turkish authorities detain Russian suspected in bombing that wounded 2 people in Moscow

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says authorities have detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to Turkey shortly after carrying out a bomb attack that wounded two people in Moscow. Ali Yerlikaya says that the suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in the resort town of Bodrum in western Turkey on Wednesday hours after he arrived there on a direct flight from Moscow. Russian news reports say that a car was blown up by an explosive device in a parking lot in northern Moscow. A man and a woman were reportedly injured.

