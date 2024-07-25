Carmaker Stellantis pledges to tackle problems in North America as profits plunge

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged action to tackle problems in North America and elsewhere after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings. Net profits at the U.S.-European automaker were down by half in the first six months of the year, due largely to lower sales and restructuring costs. The carmaker, which was created in 2021 from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler with PSA Peugeot, reported net profits of just over 6 billion dollars in the period, compared with slightly under 12 billion dollars in the same period last year. Tavares singled out North America as a place where there is “significant work to do,” citing issues with inventory management and sliding market share.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.