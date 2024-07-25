Forensic review finds improprieties in Delaware gubernatorial candidate’s campaign finances

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A forensic review commissioned by the state Department of Elections has uncovered improprieties in the campaign finances of Delaware’s lieutenant governor, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. The report was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday. It found Bethany Hall-Long and her husband had received payments totaling $33,000 more than what she purportedly loaned to her campaign. It also found that Hall-Long’s husband and former campaign treasurer, Dana Long, wrote four campaign checks to himself but falsely reported that they had been written to someone else. Hall-Long and her campaign staff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the report’s findings.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.