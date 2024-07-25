Israelis watched Netanyahu’s Congress speech closely. For many, it was both uplifting and depressing

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech to Congress may have been delivered in Washington, but his words appeared aimed at an audience back home. Israelis heard their leader deliver a forceful case for Israel’s actions in the war in Gaza on a global stage. He aimed to portray himself as a consummate statesman who is embraced by the country’s most important ally at a time when Israel has never been more isolated internationally. The speech could help boost his political fortunes, but it left many Israelis disappointed.

