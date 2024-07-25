Maine attorney general files complaint against couple for racist harassment of neighbors

BATH, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against a couple he said targeted their Black immigrant neighbors for months with a campaign of racist harassment. Attorney General Aaron Frey is using the complaint to ask a court to bar the Bath residents from having any contact with their neighbors. They are originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The complaint states that the couple have been hostile to the neighbors since they moved next door in April and have repeatedly directed racial slurs at them.

