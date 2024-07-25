Uber and Lyft drivers remain independent contractors in California Supreme Court ruling
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that app-based ride-hailing and delivery services like Uber and Lyft can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The unanimous decision by the state’s top court is a big win for tech giants. The ruling upholds a voter-approved law passed in 2020 that says drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are independent contractors and are not entitled to benefits like overtime pay, paid sick leave and unemployment insurance. Opponents of the law vowed to continue fighting for drivers’ job protections and benefits.