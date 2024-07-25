Uber and Lyft drivers remain independent contractors in California Supreme Court ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that app-based ride-hailing and delivery services like Uber and Lyft can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The unanimous decision by the state’s top court is a big win for tech giants. The ruling upholds a voter-approved law passed in 2020 that says drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are independent contractors and are not entitled to benefits like overtime pay, paid sick leave and unemployment insurance. Opponents of the law vowed to continue fighting for drivers’ job protections and benefits.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.