A 15-year-old sentenced to state facility for youths for role in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. The teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing that what happened is “not who I am.” The Kansas City Star reports that he described himself as a ”good kid” before he became associated with a group of peers involved in the Feb. 14 shooting. Kansas City police detective Grant Spiking testified that R.G. began to shoot toward a person after that individual started firing. R.G. then hit another person in his own group. One woman was killed in the shooting and around two dozen were wounded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.