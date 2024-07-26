Bills co-owner Kim Pegula breaks team huddle in latest sign of her recovery from cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula showed significant signs in her recovery from a debilitating cardiac arrest by being escorted to the field by her husband to break the post-practice team huddle. This marked the first time Pegula was seen publicly walking on her own since going into cardiac arrest in June 2022, shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday. Pegula spent the first two days of camp watching practice from the family’s SUV. As practice was ending Friday, Terry Pegula escorted his wife by hand to the team gathered near the goal line, where Kim counted down “three, two, one, Bills” to break the huddle, left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.