North Carolina Democrats sue to reverse decision that put RFK Jr. on ballots

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party has challenged the state election board’s decision last week to recognize a new political party that will put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballots. The complaint filed Thursday in state court seeks to reverse the board’s action that made “We The People” an official party. The board also voted last week to reject the petition drive seeking recognition for the Justice for All Party, which would have put Cornel West on the ballot. That decision is also being challenged in federal court by three voters who signed the Justice for All petition.

