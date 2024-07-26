Video game actors are now on strike. Here’s why

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 2,500 video game voice actors and motion capture performers are going on strike after negotiations with game industry giants that began nearly two years ago failed to result in an agreement. Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists say the issues behind the labor dispute are an existential crisis. Protections around the use of artificial intelligence drove the performers to a work stoppage. The strike went into effect just after midnight Friday. A spokesperson for the video games companies says gaming studios had made proposals for “meaningful AI protections.” Industry giants Electronic Arts, Activision and studios like Disney and Warner Bros. are among the companies affected by the strike.

