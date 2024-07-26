Volunteers and donations surge into Democratic campaigns with Harris atop the ticket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and beyond are seeing an outpouring of volunteers to help Vice President Kamala Harris and counter Republican Donald Trump. Weeks of despair among Democrats — worries that President Joe Biden would lose the White House and take down Congress with him — disappeared instantly. Lawmakers say people started showing up asking how they could help without prompting and congressional campaign committees have seen record-setting $1 million days for online donations. The turnaround revives the party’s hope for retaking the House and holding its Senate majority. Republicans say it’s a short-lived honeymoon that will fade as they work to portray Harris as more liberal than Biden.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.