3-year-old dies after falling from 8th-floor window in Kansas City suburb

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri child has died after falling from an apartment window eight stories above the ground. Battalion Chief Eric Michel told the Kansas City Star that the boy fell Monday morning at Independence Towers, an apartment building in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. The boy died at a hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fall. Resident Elliot West told the Star that people in the building had their windows open because central air conditioning hasn’t been working throughout the summer. A property manager for the company that manages the apartment building, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

