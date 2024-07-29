Jason Kelce recruited by rugby star Ilona Maher as the US Olympic women’s team’s super fan

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jason Kelce went along to watch the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team at the Olympics in Paris and walked away as an honorary super fan. The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, Kylie, met with rugby’s social media celebrity Ilona Maher and the U.S. women’s sevens team after their opening two games at Stade de France. The NFL veteran, wearing a beret and a skin-tight U.S. rugby shirt, got into an arm wrestle with squad member Nicole Heavirland and joined Maher for a quick recruiting post. The American women were set to play Britain on Monday night in the quarterfinals.

