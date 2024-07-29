Passenger train derails in India, killing 2 passengers and injuring 20 others
NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger train has derailed in eastern India, killing at least two passengers and injuring 20 others. A railroad official says the cause of the accident is being investigated. Dozens of rescuers pulled the injured passengers from the derailed coaches to take them to receive medical treatment. The train was on its way to Mumbai when it derailed near the town of Barabamboo in Jharkhand state, causing 18 coaches to derail.