Rights group says sexual violence is rampant in Sudan’s civil war
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group on Monday accused a paramilitary group in war-torn Sudan of sexual violence against women, including rape, gang rape, and forced and child marriage. A smaller number of incidents were also attributed to the military, it said. Human Rights Watch called for the United Nations and the African Union to establish a joint mission to protect civilians in Sudan as more than 15 months of fighting between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has shown no signs of abating. The group also accused both warring parties of blocking survivors’ access to critical emergency care.