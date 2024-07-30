Australia’s foreign minister says Russia-North Korea defense deal is ‘risky for the world’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister says a recent defense deal between North Korea and Russia is destabilizing and “risky for the world.” Foreign Minister Penny Wong made the comments Tuesday after visiting a tense border village shared by North and South Korea. Wang has condemned North Korea’s extended run of missile tests that she said threaten regional security. In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked, deepening worries about the expanding ties between the countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.