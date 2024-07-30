City lawyers offer different view about why Chicago police stopped man before fatal shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for Chicago say a man killed in March in a shootout with Chicago police was stopped because of illegally tinted windows. It contradicts earlier information that officers had stopped Dexter Reed because he was driving without wearing a seatbelt. Police fired their guns nearly 100 times, striking Reed at least 13 times. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates police shootings in Chicago. It says Reed fired first. Chicago is asking a judge to dismiss key portions of a lawsuit filed by Reed’s mother.