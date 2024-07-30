Harris’ potential running mates walk the line between offering support and openly auditioning

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Democratic governors and other officials under consideration to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate are practicing a time-honored tradition in presidential campaigns. They’re walking the line between open self-promotion and loyal advocacy for the potential boss in what amounts to unofficial auditions. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned for Harris on Monday outside Philadelphia. He blasted Republican Donald Trump and called Harris “damn ready” to lead. But he also showcased his own accomplishments. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took a similar approach over the weekend. Harris is said to also be considering Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, among others.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.