Harris to be sole Democratic presidential candidate heading into official party vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is the only White House hopeful who has qualified to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Democratic National Committee made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. Although no other major Democrat had indicated any plans to challenge Harris, the DNC’s announcement officially clears the path for the vice president to seek her party’s nomination uncontested, just nine days after her former running-mate, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race and created a vacancy at the top of the ticket.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.