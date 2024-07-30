Japanese automaker Nissan aims for sustainability, worker inclusivity

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan says it has a “sustainability plan” to become a greener and more inclusive company. The Japanese automaker is promising to recycle batteries, empower workers and create safer cars. Its chief sustainability officer, Joji Tagawa, told reporters this week that Nissan hopes to work with various partners, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. That is the same goal set by the governments of Japan, the U.S. and Europe, and other major automakers. Nissan says that by 2030 it will reduce per-vehicle manufacturing CO2 emissions by 52% and cut per-vehicle driving CO2 emissions for new models by 50% in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.

