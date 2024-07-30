Simone Biles has redefined her sport — and its vocabulary. A look at the skills bearing her name

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles has spent the last decade-plus redefining what is possible in gymnastics. The American star has had five skills named after her in the Code of Points after completing them in competition. There’s a chance Biles could add a sixth element at the Olympics, where she has submitted a new skill on uneven bars. She did not attempt the skill during qualifying but could do it during the team or all-around finals.

