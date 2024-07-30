Tesla in Seattle-area crash that killed motorcyclist was using self-driving system, authorities say

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company’s “Full Self Driving” system. Capt. Deion Glover said Tuesday that investigators from the Washington State Patrol made the discovery after downloading information from the event-data recorder on the 2022 Tesla Model S. Authorities say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that “Full Self Driving” should be able to run without human supervision by the end of this year.

